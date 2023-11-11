AEW Continental Classic

Nov 11, 2023 - by Achal Mohindra

AEW Announces the Continental Classic round robin tournament starting November 22
12 wrestlers in two leagues of 6. It culminates with the final at Worlds End on December 30.
Bryan Danielson is confirmed for the tournament.

