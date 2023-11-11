AEW Continental Classic

AEW Announces the Continental Classic round robin tournament starting November 22

12 wrestlers in two leagues of 6. It culminates with the final at Worlds End on December 30.

Bryan Danielson is confirmed for the tournament.

Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan– The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago! The first entrant? The American Dragon @bryandanielson! Watch #AEWCollision On TNT! pic.twitter.com/6pC9jHEWXd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

