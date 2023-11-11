A pair of AEW departures, Sheamus set to return, note on Nia Jax’s return, and more

Nov 11, 2023

Sheamus is set to return from injury on November 24th on SmackDown (the night before Survivor Series) as per WWE’s advertising for upcoming monthly shows.

– It has been reported by Sean Ross and other wrestling media sites, that talent backstage is impressed with Nia Jax’s return. Many were reluctant to her return with her prior injuries.

– The Butcher and The Blade are no longer with AEW after their contracts weren’t renewed.

– The Young Bucks are no longer listed as EVPs

