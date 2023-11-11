A pair of AEW departures, Sheamus set to return, note on Nia Jax’s return, and more

– Sheamus is set to return from injury on November 24th on SmackDown (the night before Survivor Series) as per WWE’s advertising for upcoming monthly shows.

– It has been reported by Sean Ross and other wrestling media sites, that talent backstage is impressed with Nia Jax’s return. Many were reluctant to her return with her prior injuries.

– The Butcher and The Blade are no longer with AEW after their contracts weren’t renewed.

– The Young Bucks are no longer listed as EVPs

