WWE SmackDown Results 11/10/23

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns LIVE at 8/7c on FOX this evening from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program is Grayson Waller vs. LA Knight, Carlito vs. Bobby Lashley, Bayley addressing future of Damage CTRL, Kairi Sane’s return and Kevin Owens replacing Corey Graves on commentary.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, November 10, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/10/2023)

We shoot inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show.

Kevin Owens On Commentary Tonight

We hear the familiar sounds of Kevin Owens’ theme and then “The Prize Fighter” makes his way out with a U.S.A. red, white and blue tie on as he will be filling in for Corey Graves alongside Patrick and Michael Cole.

He makes his way down and takes his seat alongside Patrick and Cole. Cole informs us Graves is home because his wife Carmella gave birth to their baby.

LWO Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Rey Mysterio’s theme hits and out comes the entire group of the LWO to kick off this week’s show. The LWO settle in the ring and Rey talks about how he lost the U.S. title to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, and how he’ll do anything to get another shot.

Carlito’s theme hits and he makes his way out to the ring. He asks if Rey is not gonna bring it up. He says he will. He tells Rey he should blame Santos Escobar for leaving the brass knuckles on the ring apron for Logan to use in the first place.

Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito

Santos Escobar loses his cool and we see some issues brewing within LWO. Bobby Lashley’s theme ends up hitting as Rey is trying to calm things down. “The All Mighty” makes his way out for the first match of the evening.

We head to a quick pre-match commercial break before anything happens. When we return, the ref calls for the bell and we see Lashley and Carlito ready to go at it, as The Street Profits and the LWO remain at ringside.

As we see some back-and-forth action between Lashley and Carlito early on, B-Fab is shown watching on a monitor backstage. Kevin Owens jokes around with Patrick and Cole on commentary and then mentions how he can’t fault Logan Paul for using the brass knuckles when they were available to him.

Carlito throws his entire body at Lashley, and Owens likes that spot. Carlito continues to rock Lashley, but “The All Mighty” recovers and goes for a delayed suplex. Carlito counters and hits one of his own that again pops Owens on commentary. He says this shows what eating apples does.

Lashley is shown trying to regroup at ringside as The Street Profits look on. Carlito heads out after Lashley and looks to run him into the steel steps, but Lashley blocks it and sends Carlito into them instead. Lashley sends Carlito into the barricade and then the ring post.

We head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Lashley still dominating the action, taking it to Carlito in the ring. He sits him on the top-rope and heads up after him as The Street Profits talk trash into the camera. Carlito knocks Lashley off the top.

Carlito comes flying off and splashes onto Lashley to pop the crowd. We see B-Fab watching on again backstage as Carlito starts to take over on offense. Carlito splashes onto Lashley on the floor again. The Street Profits get involved, so the LWO come over to deal with them. Another cheap shot from the Profits to Carlito leads to a big Spear from Lashley for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Santos Escobar Turns On Rey Mysterio

After the match, The Street Profits join “The All Mighty” in a post-match beat down on Carlito. Santos Escobar watches on the ring apron and doesn’t do anything to stop it. Rey’s theme hits and he runs out with a chair to chase them off.

Rey confronts Santos afterwards and the two talk off-mic. They push each other and the fans gasp. Rey goes over to check on Carlito and Santos gets ready to leave but instead runs over and attacks Rey from behind. The fans loudly boo.

Rey gets back up and they bicker again and this time Rey decks Santos. Rey goes over to apologize to Santos on the apron but Santos runs him back-first into the steel ring post. He then runs over and dropkicks him into the steel steps.

Santos gets in Rey’s face and says, “you’re my hero, you made me do this.” Zelina Vega runs over and begs Santos off. We head to another commercial break on that note. When we return, Santos is asked backstage about his actions. He says Rey had it coming.

Bayley Addresses Future Of Damage CTRL

The commentators show us footage of what happened at WWE Crown Jewel in the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair match, including the return of Kairi Sane. Bayley’s theme hits and she comes to the ring.

She talks as fans give her the “What?” treatment about her plan to make this IYO SKY’s era. Out comes IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, as well as Kairi Sane. SKY talks about how she had her own plan, too.

Bayley then shows footage of what happened the last time Sane was here. We see Sane’s savage attack backstage the last time she was in WWE. Dakota Kai interjects to mention how Kairi Sane wasn’t brought into Damage CTRL to hurt Bayley, but to make it stronger.

Kairi tells Bayley she respects her as the leader of Damage CTRL. She also “forgives her.” She looks to hug it out, but then Bianca Belair’s theme hits. She said she made the mistake of thinking IYO SKY would fight her one-on-one.

Belair is called a sore loser by Damage CTRL. She says she ain’t the only one who has a problem with Damage CTRL. Charlotte Flair’s theme hits. “The Queen” joins Belair on the stage. Belair says guess who else was upset about Sane joining Damage CTRL. Asuka’s theme hits and she comes out. A big six-woman tag bout is announced for tonight.

Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

A video package for Dragon Lee hits and then we return inside Nationwide Arena and his theme hits. He makes his way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As he does, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

