WWE raises one of the largest American flags atop new WWE HQ for Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, WWE raised one of the largest American flags in the country atop the new WWE corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The flag measures a massive 3,040 square feet at 76 feet wide and 40 feet tall.

A press release stated, “WWE has a multi-decade commitment to the U.S. Armed Forces, which includes visiting nearly 400 military installations throughout the world, entertaining U.S. soldiers through Tribute to the Troops annual holiday specials, offering all U.S. military personnel free tickets to WWE live events, and partnering with military organizations, such as Hire Heroes USA and the National Medal of Freedom Museum to make an impact in the community.”

🇺🇸 WWE has raised a flag above its new headquarters in Stamford, CT to honor those who have served our country this #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/0tUkmJSzF4 — WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2023

