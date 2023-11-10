The Bunny departs AEW, opens OnlyFans page

The Bunny has departed All Elite Wrestling and is no longer part of the promotion, with AEW removing her name from the roster page as well.

The Canadian, real name Laura Dennis, joined AEW in March 2019 and made her debut a couple of months later. She did not see much ring time this year due to an injury and her last match was in September on an episode of Rampage.

Immediately after her release, The Bunny opened an OnlyFans account, where she is selling subscriptions for $19.99 a month.

“Hi, I’m Laura but you probably know me as Allie. I am a professional wrestler, content creator and horror nerd,” she wrote on her OnlyFans page. “Subscribe for exclusive content with some spice.” The page specifically lists that there will be no nudes.

The 36-year-old was formerly known as Allie in Impact Wrestling and wrestled under the name Cherry Bomb on the indies.

