Red Velvet Comments On Her Return From Injury

Red Velvet has been out of action for most of 2023 due to an injury. She returned on last night’s Dynamite from Portland, where she put on an incredible performance against Julia Hart in a losing effort. Velvet has since taken to social media to comment on her return. She writes:

Last night was unforgettable! Feels so good to be back. Big thank you to everyone that played a huge role in my recovery . Feeling so blessed. Thank you @tonyrkhan for being a big part of me living my dreams and making this comeback. LFG!!! Time to keep cookin.

Prior to her injury Velvet unsuccessfully challenged the then undefeated Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Velvet and Hart received positive reviews for their Dynamite matchup online. Check out her post below.

