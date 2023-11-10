Rare live Rampage on TNT tonight to be followed by Collision tapings

AEW is taping tomorrow’s episode of Collision tonight in Oakland, California immediately following the conclusion of Rampage.

There will be a very rare live episode of Rampage on TNT today as fans in the arena will get to have a three-hour block of AEW action.

Since it’s on the West Coast, the live Rampage will start at 7PM till 8PM and then the two-hour Collision taping will run till 10PM PT.

The Collision taping will feature a trios match featuring Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland vs Lance Archer and The Righteous while tonight’s headline match of Rampage will have FTR vs Komander and El Hilo Del Vikingo.

