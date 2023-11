NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri Nov 10, 2023

Kelani Jordan defeats Brinley Reece.

Luca Crusifino defeats Trey Bearhill.

Hank Walker / Tank Ledger go to a Double Count Out of the Ring with OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima.

Xia Li attacks Karmen Petrovic, eliminating Petrovic from her title opportunity against NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Kiyah Saint versus Valentina Feroz: No Result Available.

Axiom / Gable Steveson / Brooks Jensen defeat Charlie Dempsey / Damon Kemp / Myles Borne

Carmelo Hayes defeats Lexis King.

Roxanne Perez defeats Lash Legend.

Trick Williams defeats Joe Coffey.

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defeats Xia Li.

Main Event: NXT Tag Team Champions Chase University: Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeat Channing Lorenzo and Tony D’Angleo.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

