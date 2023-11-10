Matt Riddle weighing his options, Tony Khan didn’t pursue CW

– A high-level CW Network executive approached Tony Khan at the LA Forum in June 2022 about bringing Ring of Honor content to the network.

Khan did not pursue talks with The CW as he refuses to seriously entertain new deals for ROH until AEW TV rights are in play, reports WrestlingHaus.

– Matt Riddle is gearing up for his future endeavors beyond the ring. He took to his social media to post images where he is barely clothed, accompanied by a caption that reads:

“My 90 days are almost up and I’m weighing my options 🤔 #onlyfans #bro #dude #stallion #wap #wab #abs #speedo #thirstythursday #thirsty #fansly”

