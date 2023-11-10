Main event for TNA Hard To Kill 2024 announced

Nov 10, 2023 - by Colin Vassallo

The main event for TNA’s Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view was made official last night and it will feature champion Alex Shelley taking on Moose for the TNA World title.

Moose won the Feast or Fired briefcase back in September and is only cashing it now.

Hard To Kill will be the first show to be promoted under the TNA brand name as the company reverts to its original name from Impact Wrestling.

The pay-per-view will be held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

