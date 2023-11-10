Khan approached by CW Network for ROH television last year

In an exclusive story reported by Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling it was revealed that AEW President Tony Khan was approached by a high-level CW executive in June of last year to discuss the possibility of having Ring of Honor on the network.

Khan, however, refused to make a deal as he felt that he would have more leverage and options when the AEW television rights were up for grabs.

Warner Bros. Discovery eventually passed on on giving Ring of Honor a television deal and Khan ultimately resorted to relaunching HonorClub and have the weekly ROH show streamed on the platform only.

The AEW TV rights will be up in late 2024 as WBD picked up the option year they had in their contract with All Elite Wrestling.

ROH content is not part of the AEW television deal although that is something that Khan could package together down the road.

The CW Network and WWE announced this week that NXT would move to the network in October 2024.

