John Cena’s Coyote vs Acme movie axed by Warner Bros.

John Cena’s movie Coyote vs Acme from Warner Bros. received the axe after production on the movie wrapped up.

This is the second movie Warner Bros. canceled after over a year ago, the movie studio axed Batgirl after the $90 million production was also completed.

Coyote vs Acme cost around $30 million according to Variety and was scheduled to be released for Max. It was directed by Dave Green and produced by DC Studios’ James Gunn.

“With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases,” a Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement. “With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs. Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts and crew and are grateful for their contributions to the film.”

Director Dave Green posted a message on X saying that he was surrounded by a brilliant team and everyone was determined to honor the legacies of the historic characters.

“I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day,” he wrote.

Cena has yet to publicly comment on the news.

