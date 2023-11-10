Bully Ray shares his thoughts on the critics of Roman Reigns

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Roman Reigns talked about Roman Reigns’ run as the Unified WWE Universal champion. Bully said the following in regards to Reigns retaining against LA Knight…

“It’s amazing how many ‘know-it-alls’ know nothing at all. Here’s the deal, there are a lot of people pissed off about Roman Reigns and the number of times he defends his championship, but we know he’s an attraction that the WWE is trying to keep special and is also trying to keep safe because the bigger picture is Cody [Rhodes] and ‘Mania.”

“When it comes to Crown Jewel, you have to understand what it is — it is a glorified live event, a glorified house show. You’re only gonna get so much. The main event — everybody was talking about LA Knight and Roman Reigns, ‘[People saying] LA Knight’s going to win, LA Knight’s going to win.’ C’mon, folks. If you really look at this the correct way, there’s no way in hell WWE was going to put the championship on LA Knight.”

