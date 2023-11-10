AEW departure confirmed, title match announced for Impact, Flair update, more

– PWInsider reports that Allie aka The Bunny, has parted ways with AEW. The decision was reportedly mutual.

– Tony Khan will address the status of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship next Thursday night.

– Ric Flair’s next appearance is being advertised for the 1/6/24 AEW “Collision” in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Sonny Kiss vs Trinity for the Knockouts Championship and Will Ospreay vs Josh Alexander have been announced for next week.

