AEW departure confirmed, title match announced for Impact, Flair update, more

– PWInsider reports that Allie aka The Bunny, has parted ways with AEW. The decision was reportedly mutual.

– Tony Khan will address the status of the Ring of Honor World Television Championship next Thursday night.

– Ric Flair’s next appearance is being advertised for the 1/6/24 AEW “Collision” in Charlotte, North Carolina.

– Sonny Kiss vs Trinity for the Knockouts Championship and Will Ospreay vs Josh Alexander have been announced for next week.

It's about to go down. Hold on to your seats. Business is about to pick the f**k up!! 🔥 #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/rSvONaeqFP — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) November 10, 2023

