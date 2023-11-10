11/10/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Nigel McGuinness and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Oakland, California.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Preston Vance (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. Ricky Starks (w/Big Bill)

They lock up and Vance backs Starks into the corner. Vance delivers elbows, chops, and body shots, and then stomps Starks down. Starks comes back with a kick to the midsection, and then delivers chops and right hands in the corner. Starks goes for a cross-body, but Vance catches him. Vance drops Starks with a pump kick, and then slams Starks into the barricade a few times. Starks comes back and slams Vance into the ring post, and then takes the headset from Bill to provide commentary for a few seconds. Starks slams Vance into the barricade a few times, but Vance comes back with a few shots. Starks drops Vance with a suplex on the ramp as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Starks delivers a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Vance kicks out. Vance comes back with a back elbow, and then drops Starks with a few lariats. Vance connects with a few corner clotheslines, and then slams him down. Vance goes for a discus lariat, but Starks counters with a DDT from the ropes. Starks goes for the cover, but Vance kicks out. Vance comes back with a back-body drop and a Michinoku Driver. Vance goes for the cover, but Starks kicks out. Vance applies the Full Nelson, but Starks counters with a roll-up for a two count. Vance slams Starks down again, but Bill gets on the apron to distract him. Starks delivers a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ricky Starks

-After the match, Starks and Bill attack Vance and beat him down in the ring. Rush and Dralistico hit the ring to make the save. Starks and Bill bail out before Rush and Dralistico can get to them.

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho, and says Konosuke Takeshita has been impressive lately. She asks how he is preparing for the upcoming match between Jericho and Takeshita in Japan. Jericho says she is right when she says Takeshita has been impressive, but he is going to get his revenge on him this weekend in Japan.

Lexy Nair is with Don Callis and Prince Nana. Nair asks Callis who the fourth member of The Don Callis Family will be for the Street Fight on Dynamite and asks what Nana is doing here. Callis says Sammy Guevara is on the shelf and Jericho will be taken care of this weekend. Callis says he has cut a deal with Nana for Brian Cage to be a part of the Street Fight on Dynamite.

Lexy is backstage with Jeff Jarrett and his crew. Jarrett says Nair is getting heat with him for asking questions that she has no business asking. Jarrett says he beat Eddie Kingston’s ass in the Memphis Street Fight, and Lethal will walk out as the new ROH World Champion whenever he faces Kingston for the title. Lethal says he outclasses Kingston in every possible way, and then Ortiz interrupts and tells them to say stuff to his face. Karen tells him to watch what he says, and then Lethal says Ortiz might get jumped if he doesn’t. Ortiz says Lethal needs all these people with him, but he doesn’t. Ortiz says they go down swinging where he is from, and then decks Lethal. The rest of the group jump on Ortiz and beat him down.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Red Velvet vs. Ruby Soho

Soho goes behind and slams Velvet down. Velvet comes back and does the same to Soho. Velvet applies a side-headlock, but Soho turns it into one of her own. Velvet sends Soho off the ropes, but Soho drops her with a shoulder tackle. Soho runs the ropes, but Velvet drops her with a leg lariat. Velvet delivers body shots in the corner, and then stomps her down and chokes her with her boot. Soho comes back and slams Velvet’s face into the turnbuckle. Soho stomps Velvet down and slams her into the opposite corner. Velvet comes back with shots of her own, but Soho slams her into the ropes. Soho goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Velvet drops Soho with a few clotheslines and a bulldog. Velvet delivers double knees against the ropes and follows with a standing moonsault for a two count. Soho comes back with a few kicks and puts Velvet on the top rope. Soho delivers a running kick to Velvet and goes for the cover, but Velvet kicks out. Soho delivers a pair of back-drop drivers and follows with a chop in the corner. Soho delivers a back elbow and drives Velvet’s face into the turnbuckle. A guy delivers flowers to Soho at ringside, but Velvet takes advantage and gets a roll-up for a two count. Soho delivers a right hand, but Velvet comes back with one of her own. Soho dodges a few kicks, but Velvet delivers a spinning kick to the face and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Red Velvet

Footage of masked assailants attacking The Acclaimed backstage, followed by a shot of the Devil, from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs. It ended with Samoa Joe appearing and telling MJF it looks like he is running out of friends before laughing and walking away.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) (w/Roderick Strong) vs. Los Suavecitos (Danny Rose and Ricky Gee)

Taven kicks one of the guys in the face and Bennett brings the other guy in the ring. Bennett slams one of the guys down and Taven follows with an elbow drop. Bennertt slams one with a pile-driver, and then they double-team and slam the other down with the Neck Check for the pin fall.

Winners: The Kingdom

-After the match, Strong gets in the ring and delivers a Backstabber. He immediately gets back in his wheelchair and puts his neck brace back on.

Lexy interviews Daniel Garcia, who is with Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Garcia challenges Andrade El Idolo to a match on Collision, and then Menard says Starks it making chicken salad of his mess. Lexy and Garcia leave as Saraya and Soho walk up. Parker says there was a mix-up on the delivery time for the flowers, and then Saraya and Menard separate Parker and Soho and agree that they have big problems.

Lexy interviews Strong and The Kingdom. They are interrupted by Action Andretti and Darius Martin. Andretti says they looked great, but they beat them the last time they had a match. Taven says he has never seen them before, and Martin says they don’t have a problem beating them again. Strong says Martin talks tough and he has found his first victim.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

Komander and Harwood start the match. Komander kicks Harwood away, but Harwood backs him into the corner and delivers a few chops. Harwood drops Komander with a snapmare and a shoulder tackle, but Komander comes right back and quickly takes Harwood down. Komander follows with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler and Vikingo tag in, and Vikingo kicks him in the midsection. Vikingo delivers a few kicks to the face and follows with an enzuigiri. Vikingo drops Wheeler with a flipping hurricanrana and sends him to the outside with a dropkick. Vikingto goes for a dive, but Wheeler dodges and throws him into the announce table as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Harwood rolls Komander up, but Vikingo breaks it up. Vikingo sends Wheeler to the floor and dropkicks Harwood over Komander. Komander goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out at two. Komander gets another quick two count, and then Vikingo tags in. Vikingo goes up top, but Harwood cuts him off. Harwood suplexes Vikingo down and goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out as Komander sends Wheeler down with a Frankensteiner. Komander and Vikingo hit 630 splashes on FTR and go for a double cover, but FTR kick out. Komander delivers right hands to Wheeler and comes off the ropes, but Wheeler drops him with the Gory Special. Vikingo drops Wheeler with a spinning kick and comes off the ropes, but Harwood catches him and delivers a pile-driver. Harwood goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out.

Harwood comes off the top, but Vikingo dodges and gets a roll-up for two. Harwood goes for the springboard power bomb, but Vikingo rolls through and gets another two count. Komander tags in and delivers a hurricanrana to Harwood. Harwood sends Komander to the apron and hits the springboard power bomb on Vikingo. Komander grabs Harwood and rolls him up, but Harwood kicks out at two. Komander delivers shots to Harwood in the corner and guillotines Wheeler on the top rope. Komander sends Harwood down and comes off the ropes, but Wheeler tags in and FTR hit the Shatter Machine for the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

-After the match, all four men shake hands and share hugs, but the lights go out. The House of Black appear on the screen and clap for them. The House back away from the camera as the show comes to a close.

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Lance Archer and The Righteous

-Dralistico and Rush vs. The Workhorsemen

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Daniel Garcia

-Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Like a Dragon Gaiden Eight-Man Tag Team Street Fight: Brian Cage, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight

-Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta

Announced for Full Gear on November 18th:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Toni Storm

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

-Trios Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne

-Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks

-Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Zero Hour: ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: MJF and TBA (c) vs. The Gunns

