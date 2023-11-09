WWE superstar reportedly receiving internal praise

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE Superstar Damian Priest has been receiving a lot of internal praise as of late in WWE. It’s said that he’s impressed management with his work over the last several months, including working very hard and getting through times when he’s been banged up and hurt but kept going.

Additionally, it’s said that Priest is seen as a “top-level, upper echelon talent” by the company, which was being said before he won the Money in the Bank match. It was also noted he’s continually getting rave reviews internally by WWE officials.

At WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a one-on-one match. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn thwarted Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank Briefcase for an immediate title shot against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.