MLW today announced Veda Scott will join MLW at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

It’s “Veda Time” come FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Accomplished pro wrestler, commentator, interviewer and broadcast journalist Veda Scott debuts as a part of the MLW broadcast team where Veda will get scoops, interviews and exclusives.

As MLW’s insider, expect Veda to ask the tough questions and give viewers an all access pass behind the scenes and ringside.

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Veda since their time in Ring of Honor and we’re delighted to have Veda be a part of MLW’s broadcasts starting at FIGHTLAND,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Veda is one of the few in their position that’s been there and done it all around the world from being a multi-time champion to breaking barriers as a member of the New Japan broadcast team. We’re delighted to welcome Veda as an insider on MLW programming.”

Veda Scott joins MLW, debuts at #MLWFIGHTLAND in broadcast role Nov 18! MLW today announced @itsvedatime will join #MLW at MLW FIGHTLAND live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. 🎟 Grab tickets at https://t.co/qFqQJOUqM3 and the 2300… pic.twitter.com/u9ijT1f0Qu — MLW (@MLW) November 9, 2023

