Spoilers: ROH TV taping results

ROH recorded a series of TV episodes on Wednesday evening at the Dynamite event, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Several prominent wrestlers participated, and here are the spoilers:

– ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston successfully defended his title against Dalton Castle.

– Trent Beretta emerged victorious over “Pretty” Peter Avalon.

– The Outrunners, consisting of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, won against Sebastian Wolfe and Jacoby Watts.

– Emi Sakura triumphed over Rebel Kel.

– The Boys, featuring Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, defeated The Bollywood Boyz, comprising Gurv Shira and Harv Shira.

– Marina Shafir won her match against Amira.

– The team of El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander beat Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.

