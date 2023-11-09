Spoilers: ROH TV taping results
ROH recorded a series of TV episodes on Wednesday evening at the Dynamite event, held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Several prominent wrestlers participated, and here are the spoilers:
– ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston successfully defended his title against Dalton Castle.
– Trent Beretta emerged victorious over “Pretty” Peter Avalon.
– The Outrunners, consisting of Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, won against Sebastian Wolfe and Jacoby Watts.
– Emi Sakura triumphed over Rebel Kel.
– The Boys, featuring Brandon Tate and Brent Tate, defeated The Bollywood Boyz, comprising Gurv Shira and Harv Shira.
– Marina Shafir won her match against Amira.
– The team of El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander beat Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal.