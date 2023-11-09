Match set for Friday’s live AEW Rampage, NXT Viewership

– FTR will battle El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the match on Wednesday’s Dynamite as the first bout for Friday’s show, which will be a rare live episode.

The show airs live Friday night on TNT.

– NXT’s viewership for the week…

794,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.26

