LA Knight vs Grayson Waller announced for Smackdown

Nov 9, 2023 - by James Walsh

LA Knight will take on Grayson Waller in a match added to this week’s WWE Smackdown. Nick Aldis announced the match on Thursday after Knight responded to a callout by Waller. Aldis wrote on Twitter:

“.@GraysonWWE it seems that your thumbs have written a check that another part of your anatomy will now have to cash…

Tomorrow night, live on @WWE #SmackDown   

LA Knight vs Grayson Waller”

