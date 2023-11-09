John Cena’s time in WWE is up as SAG-AFTRA ends Hollywood strike

John Cena’s time with WWE is once again up as SAG-AFTRA announced that it has approved a deal on behalf of its members to end the historic strike after 118 days.

Cena made it clear that when the strike is over, he will be called back to work in Hollywood where several movie and television productions are waiting for him and other staff to resume. He shot down the idea of doing both wrestling and movies at the same time as it would endanger the livelihood of the staff working on his projects if he is injured in the ring.

The 16-time world champion had got the legal okay from SAG before returning to WWE for two months, starting in early September. That run ended on November 4 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia where he was destroyed by Solo Sikoa in a singles match.

On his cryptic Instagram feed, Cena posted a photo of football/soccer star David Beckham playing his final professional match and followed it with “The End” graphic from Looney Tunes to signify the end of the strike today.

Major movie studios unanimously approved the deal to end the strike and giving SAG-AFTRA members what they wanted: a new contract worth more than $1 billion in total.

