Elimination Chamber Perth pre-sale ongoing as local gov pays record fee to WWE

The pre-sale for Elimination Chamber Perth is currently ongoing on Ticketmaster Australia with the general sale expected to kick off on tomorrow, November 10 at 10AM local time.

Those who are registered for the Live Nation, My Ticketmaster, and Optus Stadium pre-sales are able to purchase tickets starting today.

Ticketmaster also published the seating chart for the massive Optus Stadium which shows the majority of the stadium to be available but as usual, those seats behind the stage and several in the 300 Level will be curtained off. A long ramp will be used and most likely a big stage as well. While the stadium holds over 60,000 fans, it will be set up for much less than that.

TKO Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer said that this premium live event will have the largest site fee for a WWE event in history. A site fee is how much the local government pays WWE to host the show in the city.

