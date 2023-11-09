Eddie Kingston explains why he left social media platforms

During an appearance on Taylor Wilde’s podcast, Eddie Kingston spoke his mind about Twitter/X and other social media platforms…

“I quit Twitter because I saw some nasty shit that someone wrote about Riho, and I was having a bad day as it was anyway, and I got COVID. I was supposed to go to Ireland. I got COVID before going to Ireland, so I was already mad and I’m just flipping through my phone, and I saw something. It wasn’t even a person. It was some goosegg gimmick, they didn’t even have a profile picture. It was just some nasty shit, and I was like, I’m over this, I’m done. That was it. It just became toxic. It’s worse than MySpace. People would get mad at the Top 8.”

“I was raised like that. I was raised that it was nobody’s business and nobody gives a f***. You have your opinion, and like my mother would tell me, ‘opinions are like assholes and they all stink.’ I guess the age, and I’m going to sound like an old man yelling at the clouds, but I guess the age of social media has made people feel like their opinions matter. I’m not going to lie to you. It doesn’t. If it makes you feel good for that day to tweet or to put something out and bashing somebody, or even praising somebody, it doesn’t matter. Good or bad. It doesn’t matter at the end of the day.”

(quotes: Jeremy Lambert)

