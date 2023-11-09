Dwayne Johnson approached about running for president

The Rock gives details about visits he received in 2022 from the Democratic and Republican parities.

The former WWE superstar turned Hollywood megastar spoke on this topic during a recent appearance on Trevor Noah on What Now? The Great One reveals that in 2022 he was approached by both parties about potentially running for President of the United States. However, he admits that his goal was to never be in politics.

That was an interesting poll that happened, and I was really moved by that and really blown away and honored. I’ll share this. At the end of 2022, I got a visit from the parties, asking me if I was going to run, if I could run. It wasn’t a big [laughs], and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other. They brought up that poll, they also brought up their own deep dive research and data that would prove, should I ever decide to go down that road that (I would be a real contender). It was all very surreal because that’s never been my goal. My goal has to never been to be in politics. As a matter of fact, there is a lot about politics that I hate. I was moved by that, and the reason why I had given that response ‘If that’s truly what the people want, then of course I will consider it,’ and after that response, that’s when the parties came. Then, I really had to double down on this idea, and it’s the truth, I have little ones. I have three daughters and a lot of estrogen.

Rocky later states that his life as a wrestler already took him away from his family, and that being president would only add more dates to his already full calendar.

I know what it’s like to be in an occupation that took me away. As a pro wrestler, full-time, wrestling 230 dates a year, for years, as she came into the world. I know what it’s like to have that separation and not be there for the birthdays and not be there for the pick ups, drop offs, and everything else. I didn’t want that and I don’t want that for my little ones now. That was one of my primary discussions with the parties, who were ultimately like, ‘Yeah, but the other ones have done it like this.’ I responded in that way because I thought it was important, and I do feel that way. If that’s ultimately what the people want, then of course I would consider it.

Whether the a presidential run for The Rock is in the cards remains to be seen. One thing that’s for sure is that the People’s Champion will be returning to Hollywood as the record-long SAG-AFTRA strike has finally come to an end.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

