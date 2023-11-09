Charlotte Flair rings the bell, AEW removes female talent from the roster, Jericho note

Nov 9, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Charlotte Flair rang the ceremonial bell at Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers game

– On the same day she joins Onlyfans, The Bunny (real name Laura Dennis) has been removed from the AEW roster page.

– Happy 53rd birthday to Chris Jericho

