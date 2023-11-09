Charlotte Flair rings the bell, AEW removes female talent from the roster, Jericho note

– Charlotte Flair rang the ceremonial bell at Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers game

Kicking-off Wrestlemania 40 SZN with a win! @sixers 🏀😎👑 thank you for having me… WOOOO! pic.twitter.com/yba6HPdYjA — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 9, 2023

– On the same day she joins Onlyfans, The Bunny (real name Laura Dennis) has been removed from the AEW roster page.

– Happy 53rd birthday to Chris Jericho

The Ocho turns 53 today!

He is the former Undisputed WWF Champion, he was also the inaugural #AEW World Champion, and also a former #ROH World Champion.

Sportskeeda wishes Chris Jericho a very Happy 53rd Birthday! 🎉🔥#WWE pic.twitter.com/y9CyLsJjgB — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) November 9, 2023

