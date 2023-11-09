Carmella and Corey Graves welcome new arrival, baby Dimitri

WWE Superstar Carmella and her husband WWE commentator Corey Graves welcomed their first child together yesterday. The two had a son, named Dimitri Paul Polinsky.

“11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches,” Carmella wrote. “…well worth the 60 hour labor,” she continued, adding that she would write more on that on another day.

Graves and Carmella started dating in 2019 and got married in April 2022. He already has three children from a previous marriage.

Congratulations to the couple!

