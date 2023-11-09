Beyond The Mat documentary to be released in HD on Blu-Ray for the first time ever

The highly-regarded documentary Beyond The Mat, which was originally released in 1999, is getting the Blu-Ray treatment for the first time worldwide thanks to Via Vision Entertainment.

Directed, written, produced and narrated by Barry W. Blaustein, Beyond The Mat focuses on the lives of professional wrestlers outside of the ring, primarily Mick Foley, Terry Funk, and Jake Roberts, as well as some up-and-coming wrestlers of that time. Blaustein got exclusive access to WWF, ECW, and other indie events where he got unprecedented footage that lifted the curtain on professional wrestling.

Beyond the Mat was released in theaters in the United States in March 2000 and then hit VHS and DVD but was never released in high-definition.

This Blu-Ray release features the theatrical cut in HD, the director’s cut in SD and commentary and extended conversations with some of those involved in the doc. Special features include a conversation with Jesse Ventura, Mick Foley, and Blaustein, dinner with the legends, and other audio commentaries.

It is available for pre-order on Amazon with a price of $24.99 and a release date of November 24.

