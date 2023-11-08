Update on the NWA/CW relationship, a pair of MLW departures, and a Julia Hart note
– Wade Keller says a source told him that CW was willing to offer an eight figure TV deal to the NWA and Now it’s not expected to happen.
Also to expect a number of people to leave the promotion out of frustration and disappointment.
– Happy birthday Julia Hart….
Happy death day🎂 #22 pic.twitter.com/iRUn65OC3L
— J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) November 8, 2023
– MLW has announced:
Aramis & Arez no longer with MLW
MLW notified AAA in May that both Arez and Aramis were released from the MLW contracts as AAA is a co-signee on both contracts.
AAA confirmed they would relay this to talent at that time. Evidently they did not.
We wish Aramis and Arez the best with the future.