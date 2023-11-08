The Iron Claw world premiere to be held today in Dallas

The world premiere of The Iron Claw movie will be held today at the historic Texas Theatre in Dallas.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, The Iron Claw follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The film features Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney as Doris Van Erich.

All the actors, along with director Sean Durkin, Kevin Von Erich, and his family are all expected at the premiere.

The Iron Claw will be released in theaters nationwide on December 22.