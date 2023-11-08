Stratton and Dijak advance to Iron Survivor Challenge match

Tiffany Stratton and Dijak became the first two confirmed stars to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge at the upcoming NXT premium live event Deadline.

Stratton defeated Fallon Henley in the qualifying match while Dijak defeated former UK champion Tyler Bate to advance. Both matches were announced by Mick Foley on social media a few days earlier.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famers Lita, JBL, and Jerry “The King” Lawler will pick the next stars who will participate in the next qualifying matches.

The Iron Survivor Challenge will feature five participants in each match and the winners will receive a title shot. Last year’s winners were Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez.