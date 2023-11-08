New talent makes her AEW debut, AEW Full Gear match announced
– New match added to AEW Full Gear:
The Young Bucks vs Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.
If the Golden Jets win, they get the Young Bucks’ tag team title shot. If the Bucks win, the Golden Jets are no more.
– Mariah May is officially All Elite..
Mariah May has arrived in All Elite Wrestling!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RJCity1 | @MariahMayx pic.twitter.com/JsoD4buor4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023
It's official on #AEWDynamite! @MariahMayx is ALL ELITE!@AEW is All About Mariah! pic.twitter.com/D81lEvhVGJ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 9, 2023