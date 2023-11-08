New talent makes her AEW debut, AEW Full Gear match announced

Nov 8, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– New match added to AEW Full Gear:

The Young Bucks vs Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

If the Golden Jets win, they get the Young Bucks’ tag team title shot. If the Bucks win, the Golden Jets are no more.

Mariah May is officially All Elite..

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lacey Von Erich

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal