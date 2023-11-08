Mandy Rose on what she misses about wrestling

As noted earlier, former WWE Superstar and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose said in an Instagram Q&A earlier that she was not sure about a potential in-ring return. Additionally, she appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier today and stated that she’s not particularly itching for a return to the ring at the moment. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rose on not getting an itch yet to return:

“To be honest, I haven’t really got the itch yet. I’m actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get it, as we just said, coming up on almost a year, but I really haven’t. I do miss certain things, don’t get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie, I miss my friends over there. I speak to them a lot. I miss that adrenaline rush, of course. But the itch to get out there and wrestle, right now, I don’t have it right now. I have to be honest.”

On how she is feeling physically:

“My body’s been feeling good. Thankfully, I wasn’t a crazy high-flyer, and I didn’t do a lot of crazy moves. I had no injuries my whole career, so I’ve been blessed in that aspect. My body’s been feeling good. I still train five, six days a week. I’m still ready if I want to get right back in there. I like to stay ready. I don’t like to get off my grind. My body’s been feeling good.”

WWE released Mandy Rose from the company in December of last year due to content that she posted on her FanTime account