Mandy Rose: “I don’t know when I’ll be returning to the ring”

In a Q&A on Instagram, former WWE star Mandy Rose was asked about potentially working for AEW or TNA/Impact Wrestling and here was her response…

“I don’t know. If the right phone calls comes around, maybe.”

“I don’t know when I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’ll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I’m not going to be returning to the ring. It’s really up in the air. I know it’s not the best answer, but it’s all I can say right now. I am enjoying my life, my freedom, my time. When you’re wrestling and on the road, it takes a toll on you, and I have to be committed to that if I want to get back into it, so we’ll see. I was on the road for like eight years and it was a blessing.”

(quotes: Jeremy Lambert)