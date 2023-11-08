LA Knight is always looking over his shoulder, the road reminds Mark Briscoe of his brother

– While speaking to Metro, LA Knight talked about his current position in WWE. Knight admitted that he was worried about someone else taking his spot in the company. As long as I’ve been doing this, I’m always looking over my shoulder that like, at some point, somebody’s going to try and come and take this all away from me. And I’ve gotta defend it at any point. And I mean that in the realest way possible.

Like, I’d like to enjoy this, but it’s tough to, and I know that sounds like some Freudian, put me on the couch thing. But legit, I’m always over my shoulder making sure that, okay, who’s behind me, what’s going on? Because I’m going to make sure this thing keeps moving forward. Because anytime anybody comes knocking on my door, I gotta handle that.

– Mark Briscoe (via Sports Illustrated) is so used to traveling to events with his late brother Jay Briscoe, that riding alone after Jay’s tragic death has taken a pretty hard toll on him.

“At first, I didn’t really think too much about it. Then, about 45 minutes into the drive, I’d be bawling.”