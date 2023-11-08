JR taking a break, Road Dogg doesn’t under CM Punk, AEW Collision note, more

– Jim Ross announces on his podcast he taking some time off to heal his leg up…

“I have no plans on leaving AEW. I like working for Tony[ Khan]. Tony’s been good to me, he’s taken great care of me. We just have a very unique relationship. I’m not high maintenance, even with a bad leg and stuff. I don’t want to be high maintenance.”

– Andrew Zarian reports AEW Collision will not air on 12/30. That’s because AEW will be presenting the World’s End PPV

– Via Oh You Didn't Know podcast:

Road Dogg says he never understood the love for CM Punk.

“Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.”

