Cameron speaks out about her WWE release, reuniting with Trinity, her future, and more

Former WWE star Cameron (Ariane Andrew) recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Cameron opened up about her WWE release, possibly reuniting with Trinity, her future, and more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

Possibly reuniting with Trinity:

“I definitely would love to see us team up again, but I’d love to see us go at it. Just because of our personalities and just the history that we have. So, you know, again timing is everything, so never say never. In a million years, I never thought I’d create PTW, and who would have ever thought she’d be over at IMPACT, you know?”

Her WWE release:

“It’s a catch-22 situation for the simple fact at the time I gave up my spot on the main roster. I just felt I wasn’t seasoned enough, and having three months of training was certainly not enough. I felt like as the division was growing, I wanted to be a force to be reckoned with. They told me if I did this there was an opportunity I would not come back. But I was willing to take that risk because for me it was worth it. I want to get better and prove to myself that I know I’m more than capable of being a star in this company. Ultimately, it did lead to my release, but it was a catch-22 because of not knowing what was going to happen next. I felt like I never really got to do what I felt like I was capable of in the company.”

Her future:

“On top of wrestling, I always ventured out and did other things like music. By the way, that is out now, called Queen, that everyone can stream right now, which is my entrance music now at PTW. My fitness app, my award-winning short film, and just continuing with PTW. I plan to have another show in January, and I would love to bring in some titles, as well as maybe something very exciting happening with that, that people will have to stay tuned for. Things are moving in the right direction with that. Even though I have my other side things, I’m going to shift my focus to PTW and make it a force to be reckoned with.”

Cameron also opened up about working with Trinity in WWE, her WWE debut, her music career, Pound Town Wrestling, and more.