Baszler says Rousey was underappreciated in WWE, and Alpha-1 Wrestling is Back

– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, Shayna Baszler revealed that she believes Ronda Rousey was under-appreciated during her time with WWE. She said “I think Ronda Rousey is, I think she’s under-appreciated. I think people like to hate her for whatever reason, and it’s been that way in MMA — it’s because she doesn’t mince her words. People like to, because they don’t like her personally, they like to try to erase what she’s done for women’s sports, women’s combat sports, the UFC & WWE”.

– Ethan Page took to social media to announce that Alpha-1 Wrestling is Back!