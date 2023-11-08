AEW World and ROH TV title matches headline Dynamite tonight

Two title matches will headline tonight’s Dynamite from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, including one for the AEW World championship.

Champion MJF will be defending his title against Daniel Garcia and in the other title match, ROH TV champion Samoa Joe puts his title on the line against former NXT champion Keith Lee.

Other matches scheduled for tonight’s broadcast include Mark Briscoe vs Jay White, Swerve Strickland vs Penta El Zero Miedo, and

Red Velvet vs Julia Hart.

Tickets for tonight’s show are still available on Ticketmaster.com with over 4,000 tickets distributed so far.