Updates on Tegan Nox and Giulia

– According to Dave Meltzer on his forum:

“Giulia is under contract through March. While under contract she can’t go to the PC without Bushiroad’s approval I was told and her schedule is booked solid in Japan until going to San Jose in January.”

As far as March goes, she has the same three options as everyone whose contract expires does.”

– WWE has received some goods news regarding its women’s division.

According to Fightful Select, Tegan Nox is expected to return to television soon, possibly as soon as tonight’s edition of WWE Raw from Pennsylvania. Nox suffered a small injury back in October and while her appearance for Raw is not confirmed, she is backstage.