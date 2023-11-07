Tony Khan announces a new tag match for AEW Dynamite

Nov 7, 2023 - by James Walsh

A new featured match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a tag-team bout involving “The Icon” Sting for this week’s AEW on TBS program.

Sting will join forces with Darby Allin for a tag-team showdown against The Outrunners in tag-team action on the Wednesday night program this week at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dani Mo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal