Tony Khan announces a new tag match for AEW Dynamite

A new featured match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Monday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a tag-team bout involving “The Icon” Sting for this week’s AEW on TBS program.

Sting will join forces with Darby Allin for a tag-team showdown against The Outrunners in tag-team action on the Wednesday night program this week at the Moda Center in Portland, OR.