The future of NXT on TV, and the AEW Collision Viewership

– NXT could be heading to the CW Network in a new five-year deal. Once signed, it would easily be the biggest increase for NXT media rights fees ever, reports PWInsider.

The CW reportedly is focusing more on sports programming and they have reportedly had conversations with several wrestling promotions over the past year or so. The NWA reportedly struck a deal with The CW but as Haus of Wrestling reported, that deal was put in danger after the cocaine segment at their last pay-per-view. Now that the WWE deal is nearly completed, one has to assume that the NWA-CW deal is dead.

– AEW Collision on Saturday night drew 366,000 viewers, down 106,000 viewers and the lowest viewership in a month. While Crown Jewel aired on the same day, the two shows did not air head-to-head unlike previous WWE PLEs.

Collision drew a 0.09 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from the previous week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

