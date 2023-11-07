NXT is switching networks next year

PWinsider.com is reporting in an exclusive story that WWE is very close to announcing a new television deal for NXT on The CW Network.

NXT will continue to air on USA Network until the current deal expires in September 2024 and Mike Johnson, who wrote the story, added that this will be a five-year deal with the biggest media rights increase ever for NXT.

The CW covers 100% of television homes in the United States so there will be a bigger availability for the show than USA Network. It is 75% owned by Nexstar Media Group and the other 25% is split in half between CBS Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery, the network that carries AEW.

The CW replaced The WB and UPN and Smackdown actually used to air on UPN, and later CW, up until September 2008.

NXT has been airing on USA Network since September 2019, having previously been a WWE Network exclusive since the streaming service launched in 2014.

