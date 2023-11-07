Notes on Road Dogg and Jade Cargill

– Congratulations Road Dogg…

Today marks 13 years that I’ve been clean of drugs and alcohol! My life is 100% better! Ive learned to look inward and make course corrections/improvements as I go. I ain’t perfect, but HE is, I’ll continue to listen to that still, small voice! Thank you God! #OUDK

