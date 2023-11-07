Notes on Paige VanZant and Kurt Angle’s brother Eric

Nov 7, 2023 - by staff

Paige VanZant former UFC Fighter, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fighter and AEW wrestler…

“I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. Combined. Yeah.”

Kurt Angle’s older brother, Eric Angle had a kidney transplant due to cancer in 2019.

Eric worked few matches with WWE in the past and retired from the ring at a local Pittsburgh independent promotion, International Wrestling Cartel (IWC).

