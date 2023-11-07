John Cena back on TV tonight as host of Wipeout on TBS

John Cena returns on TBS tonight co-hosting the popular series Wipeout along with Nicole Byer.

With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone Wipeout fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series’ iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.

As competitors try to display athleticism, endurance, and balance, Cena and Beyer offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize.

Wipeout airs every Tuesday night at 9PM ET.

Cena just wrapped up a two-month return with WWE at the Crown Jewel premium live event with a loss to Solo Sikoa.