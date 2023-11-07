Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile move to the Raw roster

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, collectively known as The Diamond Mine, have officially been added to the Raw roster, graduating from NXT.

Brutus and Julius Creed have been part of NXT since early 2021 after the two were scouted by Gerald Brisco at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. They are former NXT Tag Team champions and their last match in NXT was at Halloween Havoc in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Ivy Nile is the first female champion of NBC’s Titan Games show and was signed in early 2020 after training under the guidance of Tom Prichard and Glen Jacobs.

The trio have been appearing together since mid-2021 as Diamond Mine, the stable previously headed by Roderick Strong.