Bully Ray says Crown Jewel a “glorified house show,” Glenn Jacobs vs. Jim Cornette

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) believes that Crown Jewel was a “glorified house show”, and WWE would have never put the title on LA Knight:

“I thought it was a good show. When it comes to Crown Jewel, you have to understand what it is, it is a glorified live event, a glorified house show… The main event -everybody was talking about LA Knight and Roman Reigns, ‘[People saying] LA Knight’s going to win, c’mon, folks. If you really look at this the correct way, there’s no way in hell WWE was going to put the championship on LA…”

– This week, Knox County, TN mayor Glenn Jacobs (Kane) wrote “94% of public mass shootings in the US occur in gun free zones” on Twitter/X. Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette issued a response to Jacobs…

“And 100% of them are the fault of gutless elected officials like you who pander to the rightwing hillbillies instead of acknowledging the insanity of our gun ‘laws’ and doing something to severely restrict access to them. So f*** off with your MAGA horsesh-t, Glenn. #f***THENRA”