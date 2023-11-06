WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Announced

Let the games begin.

The WarGames!

On this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the first WarGames match was made official for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

At the end of the main event of Raw, which saw Seth Rollins defeat Sami Zayn to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, another wild brawl broke out for the second week in a row that saw The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh brawling with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

Adam Pearce came to the ring during the brawl and got on the microphone and told the two groups of four-men that if they want to keep playing games, they can, as they will be playing WarGames on November 25, 2023 at WWE Survivor Series at AllState Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Make sure to join us here on 11/25 for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.