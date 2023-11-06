WWE Announces New RAW Matches For Tonight

New matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Crown Jewel episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, the company has announced new matches for the event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Akira Tozawa vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and a Fatal-4-Way Intercontinental Title Eliminator between The Miz, Ricochet, Bronson Reed and Ivar.

Also added to the show is The New Day vs. The Judgment Day and a Battle Royal to determine Rhea Ripley’s next WWE Women’s World Championship challenger.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.