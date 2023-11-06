Wilson says she’s been ‘super obsessed’ with Charlotte, Bianca, and Sasha

Torrie Wilson appreciates all of the WWE women’s roster, and says she’s had times where she was “super obsessed” with a few. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s Wrestlebinge and talked about how she’s been a huge fan of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bianca Belair, with Rhea Ripley being her current obsession.

“I mean, they’re all incredible,” Wilson said (per Fightful). “I’ve gone through, definitely gone through periods where I’ve been super obsessed with Charlotte and then super obsessed with Sasha Banks, Bianca. I mean, they’re all up there, but Rhea Ripley, right now is just shot-killing it.”

Ripley competed at WWE Crown Jewel, defending her Women’s World Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match.